StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

