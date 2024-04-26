StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.