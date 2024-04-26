Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.56.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$208.35 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$159.25 and a 52-week high of C$217.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

