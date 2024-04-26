Eight Capital Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Shares of CS opened at C$9.62 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3505466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Corporate insiders own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

