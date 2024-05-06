General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.14. 3,601,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,110. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

