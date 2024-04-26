Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.18.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.40 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1956027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

