Syon Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 2,986,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

