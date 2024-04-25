Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,360 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $424.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,795,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,172,297. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $311.34 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

