Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SAP by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.09. 1,557,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

