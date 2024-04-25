Syon Capital LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,349,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

