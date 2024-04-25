Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,662 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Roche by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY?

