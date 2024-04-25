Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 953.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,433 shares of company stock worth $49,149,715 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 2,510,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,558. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

