Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 2,802,358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 8.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

