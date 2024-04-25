Community Bank N.A. Sells 188 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.79. 613,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.