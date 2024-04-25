TD Securities Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$45.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,181. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.70. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

