Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 30,724,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,737,383. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

