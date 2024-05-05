Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 3,447,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,408. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

