FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Critical Comparison

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.44 $5.30 million $1.08 25.88 Akanda $2.16 million 0.37 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Akanda on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

