Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.95.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 434,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,448. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

