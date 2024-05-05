Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 1,279,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

