Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
NYSE:TNL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 253,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.
Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.