Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 253,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

