BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 702.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,421,000 after buying an additional 429,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,131,000 after buying an additional 360,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 296,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LNG traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.45. 771,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

