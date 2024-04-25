Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 1,942.9% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,942.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGPPF remained flat at $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.
About Anglo American Platinum
