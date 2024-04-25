Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 1,942.9% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,942.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGPPF remained flat at $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

About Anglo American Platinum

Read More

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

