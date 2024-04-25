Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Grows By 1,875.0%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN remained flat at $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,420. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.01%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

