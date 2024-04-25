Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 82,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,948. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

