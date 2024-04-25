Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $541.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,147. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

