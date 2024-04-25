GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,193 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

