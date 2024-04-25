Bfsg LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 602,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $123.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

