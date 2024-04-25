Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.