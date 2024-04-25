BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. 2,599,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,053. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

