Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVNW

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.