Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.8 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,125. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

