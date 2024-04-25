Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.8 %
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,125. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
