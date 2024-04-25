Acas LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VUG traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $325.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,327. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.96 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $243.76 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

