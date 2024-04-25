Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

