Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.010-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Integer also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.01-5.43 EPS.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.86. 342,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITGR
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.