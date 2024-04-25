Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TT opened at $294.00 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

