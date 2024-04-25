Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 5,750.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,696. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

