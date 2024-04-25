Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,686 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $228.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENPH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.