California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,811 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Manhattan Associates worth $77,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 119.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.32 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 87.22% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.