TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $165.35 million and $23.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00055400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001113 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,958,154 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,083,059 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

