Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.91 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $92.91 million and $11.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,353.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.52 or 0.00745856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00131053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00041175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00187255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00103996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

