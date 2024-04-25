Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,287 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after buying an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,702. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.