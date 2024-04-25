JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.92. 18,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,255. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.