Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. 3,224,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,132. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $69.74.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.