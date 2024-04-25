JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $180.01. 43,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.