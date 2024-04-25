Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 51.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 223,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

