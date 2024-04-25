2,851 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.43 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

