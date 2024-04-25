6,665 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

