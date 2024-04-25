New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.33 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.68% of Popular worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

