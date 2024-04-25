Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.