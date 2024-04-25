Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $85,765,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

